Letter to the Editor: Delaware must act to close child-care facilities

It’s time for Delaware leadership to get serious about protecting its population from the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It is no longer an option to claim that child-care facilities are safe places or “controlled environments” or that children are less likely to contract the virus. Delaware must act quickly and resolutely.

New Jersey’s governor has issued an executive order to close child-care facilities to all but children of essential workers and issued new state health and safety guidelines to that effect.

Our neighboring state of Maryland has also taken similar action.

All Maryland childcare providers, except those serving essential personnel, were being ordered to close by the end of the day Friday to help fight the spread of coronavirus, state officials said.

The state had already ordered non-essential businesses to close.

“During this State of Emergency, child-care programs have been established by the State to serve only designated essential personnel,” State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said in a news release.

Delaware cannot afford any further delay and should take similar action immediately.

State Rep. John Kowalko

Democrat – District 25

Newark