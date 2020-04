I am asking Gov. Carney and the Delaware legislature to either extend the social distancing provision as “sick or temporarily disabled” to the presidential election or to address HB 175 in the current session.

People cannot be asked to choose between the ability to cast a vote safely and their health, as was done in Wisconsin. New Hampshire just allowed absentee voting for November in order to protect its citizens. Surely Delaware can do the same.

Joyce Bradley

Lewes