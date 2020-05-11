Letter to the Editor: It’s time to open Delaware’s farmers’ markets

Gov. Carney and Secretary Scuse,

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we have learned which businesses are deemed essential, and which are not. Farmers’ markets have been deemed non-essential, despite our surrounding states considering them essential.

Many of Delaware’s small farmers, including my family’s modest 40-acre vegetable farm, are reliant on farmers’ markets, not only to sell, but to bring our produce from our Dover farm to our patrons in southern Delaware. Vegetable farmers are already trained to follow produce food safety regulations and have many good agricultural practices in place to prevent food-borne illness. I understand that there is no ‘”one size fits all” solution to the problem, but we need to do something for these important farmers in Delaware.



We feel that by modifying farmers’ markets to an order ahead model, or by limiting customers just like you can do at any restaurant or grocer in Delaware, is an essential service to our communities. We understand that farmers’ markets going forward will not be a social event, but an essential and very important step in the food distribution chain to get the products to the consumers that rely on them.

Gentlemen, it is time to open Delaware’s farmers’ markets.

Justin Grimminger

Dover