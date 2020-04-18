Letter to the Editor: Oh, the stories you’ll tell

Growing up, I listened to my parent’s intriguing anecdotes of yesteryear:

Telephone numbers had words and numbers (i.e. Garden-625), and my folks told about attending segregated schools, and how the struggle against racism and segregation entered the mainstream of American life.

Years later, I shared my adolescent stories with my children to which they also listened with intrigue:

There was the blizzard in 1978, I believe, when the snow was as high as our porch door; and about living without cellphones and the gradual evolution to the electronics that they now take for granted.

Presently, our children are living to tell their children stories of their own that’ll undoubtedly elicit intrigue:

Personal accounts of (prayerfully) enduring a pandemic, the coronavirus and COVID-19, which their own parents and (perhaps) grandparents never witnessed.



They’ll recall: With no vaccine, the world was under quarantine to control the quick spreading of the disease; masks and gloves were required (or strongly recommended) if absolutely necessary to go out; toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant aisles in the stores being completely bare; businesses, schools and churches, shut down, etc. It was a mess, they’ll conclude. (And it is.)

It’s intriguing to think of the stories they’re children will have to tell.

Dianne Scott

Dover