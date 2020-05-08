We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Letter to the Editor: Restricting surgery means patients, hospitals have lots to lose

The governor needs to at least partially open up operation rooms for “elective” surgeries!

All such operations have the patient complete any necessary blood work and other concerning tests prior to any procedure.

Those who are in need of hip replacements and can no longer perform their normal work duties but are not being released from their jobs by their employer are not only losing the income that will naturally be lost during recovery but are now missing weeks of income waiting for the state to allow hospitals to perform “elective” surgeries.

Beebe takes this type of patient to a different floor away from emergency room patients, therefore the chance of infection from the virus is quite minimal.

Because of this, hospitals are losing a significant volume of income they require to maintain day-to-day expenses.  

David O. Rickards
Frankford

