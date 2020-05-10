Letter to the Editor: Thank you to Delaware’s supply chain heroes

As we all focus on flattening the curve, the logistics sector and other often unseen industries are working around the clock to keep us well-stocked and the economy moving. These workers aren’t on the front lines of healthcare, but they’re also working tirelessly and putting themselves at risk to serve communities across the nation.

The core of this effort is the multimodal network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year. Freight rail is one of those backbone industries, appropriately deemed “critical infrastructure” by the federal government.

Trains, like those running across Delaware’s eight freight railroads, keep our store shelves stocked with food and essential consumer items, move the chemicals required for medicines and keeping our water supply safe, haul energy products to support electricity demands. Rail contractors and suppliers, like those in Bear and New Castle, are also essential right now, maintaining the rail network and engineering the technological solutions that keep railways running safely and efficiently.

Thousands of railroad employees, suppliers, and contractors are working 24/7 to provide the residents of Delaware with the critical goods they need during this uncertain time.

Among the ideals that unite us in the face of COVID-19 are our senses of community and duty. The railroad men and women putting themselves at risk, along with all transportation employees, should be commended for keeping the trains running to overcome this challenge.

Melissa Jo Knepper

GoRail Delaware State Director

Camp Hill, Pa.



