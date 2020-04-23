Letter to the Editor: The United States is a country in trouble

All political loopholes aside, it is clear something is amiss this country, the greatest country in the world.

The controversy involves the question of who has the power to open up certain parts of the country so citizens can return to normalcy, the president or the governors of the states. The arguments are many and trying to figure it all out is like banging your head against a wall: It feels good when you stop.

Delaware is teaming up with other states to coordinate efforts to reopen daily life and the economy within those states in the weeks and months to come. The president of the United States said that he alone had the power to reopen and resume daily life for all Americans in all states. The very next day he said he is going to leave it up to the state governors. That was only after the individual state governors said that they had the power.

The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited to it by the states, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Every person sworn in as the chief executive takes an oath of office as president of the United States. That oath in part says: “I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States and to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

We elect a president, not a king. If we elected a king than why would we ever want to break away from England?

A few weeks ago the president said he was a cheerleader for the states. Maybe he can give some chants to the governors that might brighten up their day, since it must be pretty hard for them to be happy: At the time of my writing this, COVID-19 had killed 41,000 Americans according to John Hopkins University.

The president doesn’t wear a mask to cover his face, while most everyone else does. We all wear a mask to prevent us from spreading the coronavirus and causing more deaths to others. It was reported that over 2,407 hundred persons died on April 14 here in the United States, the most in one day at that time. If we open the nation back up to soon how many more deaths in one day might we have? Is 4,000 enough? How about 5,000 per day?

If you are waiting for recovery check, don’t hold your breath, because we might have more dead bodies to deal with. For all of us to have a reminder of who might give the governors those cheerleader chants, his name might be on the check.

Can we wait until November for a change at the highest level of the federal government? We might have to because as a nation we are running out of options. Joe Biden looms in the background.

There is much speculation – from the intriguing to the absurd – about what is going on in the federal government. The truth is out there somewhere. For the sake of bitterly disappointed citizens of the United States, and for some semblance of normalcy inside federal government, let the truth be found and found quickly.

David W. Mazur

Smyrna