Levy Court announces gradual reopening plans

DOVER – Kent County officials on Tuesday announced gradual reopening plans for Levy Court facilities, effective June 1.



The county encouraged the public to schedule visits to the complex at 555 Bay Road in advance, and face coverings will be required for anyone entering, employees included.



Hours will continue to be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and security guards will manage the public entrance. Visitors will be screened and move into the lobby area and wait to be escorted by staff to their business or meeting location.



The building will have separate entry and exit points.



“We’ll be instituting several measures and physical changes in buildings to manage the number and flow of people and to promote social distancing and hand sanitation,” County Administrator Michael Petit de Mange said in a news release.



Among other precautions, employees will have their temperature taken with No Touch Thermometers upon arrival to work and anyone with a 99.5 degree reading or more will be sent home.