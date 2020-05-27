We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Levy Court announces gradual reopening plans

May 27th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – Kent County officials on Tuesday announced gradual reopening plans for Levy Court facilities, effective June 1.

The county encouraged the public to schedule visits to the complex at 555 Bay Road in advance, and face coverings will be required for anyone entering, employees included.

Hours will continue to be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and security guards will manage the public entrance. Visitors will be screened and move into the lobby area and wait to be escorted by staff to their business or meeting location.

The building will have separate entry and exit points.

“We’ll be instituting several measures and physical changes in buildings to manage the number and flow of people and to promote social distancing and hand sanitation,” County Administrator Michael Petit de Mange said in a news release.

Among other precautions, employees will have their temperature taken with No Touch Thermometers upon arrival to work and anyone with a 99.5 degree reading or more will be sent home.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie