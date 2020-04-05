Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company posts call for donations

LITTLE CREEK — Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company posted a request for community donations to support their operations as they continue to respond during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the fire company asked for materials such as cleaning supplies; hand sanitizer; and masks, including surgical, dust or N95.

Food donations are also helpful, according to the post, as members eat all three meals at the station, and 12 people are being fed between the day and night shifts.

Donations can be made by calling the fire house at 302-674-2149 to arrange a drop off, or messaging the fire company’s Facebook.

“First and foremost,” the post said, “we need everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and Public Health. These policies protect us all.”

The fire company has maintained a six person engine crew 24/7 for the last two weeks and rotates members each day. This gives the fire company the ability to respond to incidents without alerting the entire membership, the post said.

“Once again we appreciate the community’s support in these trying times,” the post reads. “Just know we are ready and prepared to assist you if you need us.”