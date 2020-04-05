We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company posts call for donations

Apr 5th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

LITTLE CREEK — Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company posted a request for community donations to support their operations as they continue to respond during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the fire company asked for materials such as cleaning supplies; hand sanitizer; and masks, including surgical, dust or N95.

Food donations are also helpful, according to the post, as members eat all three meals at the station, and 12 people are being fed between the day and night shifts. 

Donations can be made by calling the fire house at 302-674-2149 to arrange a drop off, or messaging the fire company’s Facebook.

“First and foremost,” the post said, “we need everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and Public Health. These policies protect us all.” 

The fire company has maintained a six person engine crew 24/7 for the last two weeks and rotates members each day. This gives the fire company the ability to respond to incidents without alerting the entire membership, the post said. 

“Once again we appreciate the community’s support in these trying times,” the post reads. “Just know we are ready and prepared to assist you if you need us.”

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question about the coronavirus? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll ask the appropriate public officials.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie