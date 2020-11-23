Local COVID testing sites announced for this week

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.



“Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work,” said Gov. Carney. “Wear a mask. Think twice before gathering with friends or family outside your household. Consider celebrating the holidays a little differently this year. It won’t be easy but that’s how we’ll limit the spread of COVID-19 and beat this virus. Stay vigilant.”



DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.



Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.



Kent County

• Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Grace Presbyterian Church (350 McKee Road, Dover).

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Harrington Fire Co. (20 Clark St.).

• Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Smyrna Police Department (325 W. Glenwood Ave.).



Sussex County

• Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Milford High School (1019 N. Walnut St.).

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Laurel Elementary School (815 S. Central Ave.).

• Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Lewes Fire Department (32198 Janice Road).