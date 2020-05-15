Ma-Ran Foundation gives $1M to Beebe COVID-19 Relief Fund

LEWES — Beebe Healthcare has received a $1 million gift to its COVID-19 Relief Fund from the Ma-Ran Foundation.

“It is with great joy that I share the very good news of this gift from Ma-Ran Foundation, through the generosity of Peggy and Randall Rollins, for their contribution to help Beebe Healthcare fight the COVID-19 pandemic here in Sussex County,” said Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation. “Their generous gift will certainly bring relief to Beebe during this time of crisis, worry and uncertainty, as we have quickly had to face many new challenges and new expenses with fighting this pandemic.

The Beebe Medical Foundation established the COVID-19 Relief Fund as a direct way for donors to make an impact. All the funds raised are being transferred to Beebe Healthcare on a regular basis for the additional medical supplies, staffing and personal protective equipment and technology needed to fight the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, Beebe needs everyone’s support to get through this crisis. We wanted to make a gift so that Beebe can remain strong, committed and focused to taking care of patients at this crucial time,” shared Randall and Peggy Rollins.