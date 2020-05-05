Many small businesses can open Friday for curbside pickup

DOVER —Delaware’s small businesses will be allowed to open with limits beginning Friday. Gov. John Carney said Tuesday a variety of businesses will be allowed to offer curbside pickup, while a few can provide services by appointment only.

Retailers like clothing stores, sporting good stores, tobacco stores, book stores, department stores, used merchandise stores and others can provide curbside pickup as long as social distancing is maintained. Jewelry stores can offer services by appointment only.

Cosmetology will be allowed to open by appointment only but such entities can only offer hair care services and only to workers at essential businesses. Additionally, there can be no more than two appointments at a time per location or more than the number of available staff, and the business must reserve 15 minutes between appointments for proper cleaning. Workers and customers must wear cloth face masks and staff must wear disposable gloves. The door must remain locked to prevent walk-ins, and any item a customer handles, such as a magazine, must be carried out with them.

Anyone who believes he or she has come in contact with the virus should not go out.

Golf courses can offer carts but only to one rider at a time and must be cleaned afterward. Drive-through movies are also allowed, but patrons must remain inside their vehicles.

“I understand how hard this has been for Delawareans across our state. We’ve tried to find ways to ease the pain without compromising public health,” Gov. Carney said. “But even these limited steps allowing businesses to offer additional services will require strict compliance with safety standards, especially social distancing. We cannot afford to go backwards and see new cases and hospitalizations spike. Getting used to a new normal won’t be easy, but this is the first step to being able to reopen our economy.”