Maryland governor: ‘Depend on each other’

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan addressed citizens on Friday, offering words of warning and encouragement. (Delaware State News/Dave Ryan)

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has been providing daily updates to the state’s citizens throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. On Friday, he made the following address to Maryland residents, transcribed here:

“Our state is taking unprecedented and aggressive action in the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Maryland.

“As you know, I recently issued a stay-at-home directive to ensure that no Marylander leaves his or her home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential purpose.

“I know how difficult this is on each and every one of you. There’s a great deal of fear and anxiety, and the truth is that none us really know how bad this is going to get or how long it’s going to last, but I can promise you that there are a great many dedicated people doing tremendous things, working around the clock and doing their very best to help keep Marylanders safe.

The state’s daily update provides data on the spreading pandemic. (Delaware State News/Dave Ryan)

“In the days to come, we’re going to need to depend on each other, to look out for one another, and to take care of each other, because we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

Information provided by the Maryland COVID-19 Data Dashboard at www.coronavirus.maryland.gov showed a steeply rising rate of infection in the state, with 2,758 confirmed cases, 427 of which were in the 24-hour period from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 10 a.m.

There were 42 deaths in Maryland as of Friday morning, with six having occurred in the previous 24-hour period. Hospitalized cases reached 664, with 82 added in the same period.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have the highest numbers of affected individuals, with 566 and 563 respectively. Numbers on the Eastern Shore are much lower, with only two confirmed cases in Dorchester by Friday.