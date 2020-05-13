Maryland governor lifts Stay-at-Home order

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan lifted his isolation order in a live broadcast on Wednesday afternoon. The move came during the live broadcast of an update regarding Stage One of his “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery.”

“We will be lifting the Stay at Home order” as of Friday at 5 p.m. and moving to a “Safer at Home” public health advisory, Gov. Hogan said, because the state has reached important trends in the previous 14-day period. If progress continues, Stage 2 could begin in a week.

The first stage of recovery will allow small retail businesses to reopen with up to 50 percent capacity, while strongly encouraging curbside delivery of goods.

Manufacturing may also begin, with safety precautions. Barbershops and salons may reopen at 50 percent capacity, by appointment only.

“Churches and houses of worship may begin to safely hold services,” he said. “Holding services outside is strongly encouraged.”

On March 5, the governor held a press conference, at which he declared a state of emergency after the first three cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maryland.

There have been 1,694 deaths in the state from the virus, with 34,812 confirmed cases. “Our actions and sacrifices have prevented” the situation from being worse, he said.

“This truly is one of the most daunting challenges our state and our nation have ever faced,” Gov. Hogan said. But now, Maryland and the nation can at least begin to recover, he added.

The Roadmap to Recovery is informed by White House and National Governors’ Association guidelines, as well as Johns Hopkins Health System information.

Infections, intensive care unit admissions, availability of personal protective equipment and the establishment of a robust contact tracing system have improved over 14 days to the point that Stage 1 may begin.

Still, “This does not mean that we are safe or this crisis is over. Low risk does not mean no risk,” Gov. Hogan said. Masks should still be worn, and workers should continue their jobs at home whenever possible.

“We still have miles to go on this road, but we are all in this together,” he said.