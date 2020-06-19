During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

Meyer to welcome Carper to NC County testing site

Jun 19th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

NEW CASTLE — U.S. Sen. Tom Carper will visit the New Castle County COVID-19 testing site at Frawley Stadium today at 10:45 a.m.
Sen. Carper and County Executive Matt Meyer will tour the testing site, greet staff who are testing patrons, and will help administer some of the tests. Sen. Carper will then take his own COVID-19 test.

These tests were made possible with funding from the CARES Act. Earlier this spring, Delaware received $67 million in federal funding to expand testing and lab capabilities.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses
Delaware Phase 1 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie