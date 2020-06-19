Meyer to welcome Carper to NC County testing site

NEW CASTLE — U.S. Sen. Tom Carper will visit the New Castle County COVID-19 testing site at Frawley Stadium today at 10:45 a.m.

Sen. Carper and County Executive Matt Meyer will tour the testing site, greet staff who are testing patrons, and will help administer some of the tests. Sen. Carper will then take his own COVID-19 test.

These tests were made possible with funding from the CARES Act. Earlier this spring, Delaware received $67 million in federal funding to expand testing and lab capabilities.