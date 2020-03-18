Milford city election postponed

The City of Milford 2020 Municipal Election & Special Borrowing Election scheduled for April 25 has been postponed until Saturday, May 9, due to rising Coronavirus concerns. The election will still be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Public Works Facility, 180 Vickers Drive, Milford.

The deadline for registering to vote in this year’s election has been extended until 4:30 pm on Thursday, April 9. Voter registration is now being conducted via phone. Call the City Clerk’s Office at (302) 422-1111 ext 1300 or 1303, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, to verify voter registration, register to vote, and/or request absentee ballots.

Visit the city’s website for additional details .