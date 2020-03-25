Milford fire company reaches out for help

MILFORD – The Carlisle Fire Company Inc. in Milford is reaching out for the community’s help.

In a recent Facebook Book, the fire company wrote, “We are in desperate need of mask, N95 mask, gowns, gloves, antibacterial soap, and hand sanitizer.

Anyone who is able to donate any of these items can drop them off at the Carlisle Fire Company Administrative Office (tan house east of the firehouse) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or call Teresa at (302) 422-2178 (if no answer, please leave a message & phone number).

