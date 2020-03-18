Milford School District parent tests positive for COVID-19

MILFORD — A parent with children in the Milford School District has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

In a letter posted to the district’s website, the district said the parent has children in Benjamin Banneker Elementary School and Avenue Preschool.

The parent is currently isolated at home, the release continues.

The announcement comes as public schools across the state are already closed, under Gov. John Carney’s direction from Friday.

During the closure, school district facilities throughout the state are to be cleaned, officials said.

As of Wednesday, Delaware’s positive cases has climbed to 19 total, touching each of the counties.

Health officials are urging Delawareans to remain indoors even if they feel well and avoid contact with others. For more information, visit https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/epi/2019novelcoronavirus.html

Milford School District advised its families and community to contact the Delaware Division of Public Health if experiencing symptoms such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath.