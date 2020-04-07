Mobile hospital can be used for coronavirus surge, state says

DOVER — The state announced a third alternate care site in the event of a coronavirus surge on Tuesday. Bayhealth, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and Beebe Healthcare will take part in a collaborative effort to manage a mobile hospital unit, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and State Health Operations Center said.

Its exact location is to be determined based on hospital needs as more coronavirus patients are hospitalized, although it will be stationed on the grounds of one of the providers.

The mobile hospital joins Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children and Governor Bacon Health Center as options that will be used to manage overflow hospital patients. The Delaware National Guard will provide assistance with preparing, building and operating the facility, which was used during a 2016 exercise.

It can be deployed quickly and can potentially treat 50 to 60 patients who do not have COVID-19 (and a smaller number for coronavirus patients), DEMA said.

The hospitals are managing their patients now with their current staffing but are preparing for the expected increase in the next week.