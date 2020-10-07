Mobile trailer for COVID tests now in service

WILMINGTON — The state debuted its new COVID-19 testing site today, through its partnership with Curative.



Curative’s mobile trailer operated for the first time during a testing event at the Woodlawn Library in Wilmington from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be at the Hicks Anderson Community Center in Wilmington on Thursday, also from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The trailer gives the state another option to respond to community outbreaks. The plan is to take it to neighborhoods that are seeing spikes in COVID-19 positivity rates.



“This is just another layer that we’ll do to get down to the community level a little bit closer to meet the need of testing around the state,” said A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.



Mr. Schall said the trailer will be rolling out to more sites in the next couple of days throughout the state.



Registration is not required, but preferred, Mr. Schall said. Delawareans can register and view the trailer’s sites at delaware.curativeinc.com, where all Curative testing events will be posted.



Curative not only runs the trailer, but hosts the COVID-19 testing at the State Service Centers, which make up five of the state’s 19 fixed testing sites. The State Service Centers are located in Claymont, Wilmington, New Castle, Smyrna and Laurel.



Curative sites also make up the eight-to-10 pop-up locations the state runs a week, in addition to the 19 fixed locations.



As of Tuesday, Curative had completed 30,370 tests, Mr. Schall said. The turnaround time for results was a seven-day average of 47.59 hours since sample collection, and the sample spent an average of 11.89 hours in the lab, he added.



Mr. Schall said the state is working with Curative to figure out ways to shrink the turnaround time even more.



One of those ways could be to have multiple shipments done during a testing event, instead of waiting until the event is over. Mr. Schall said this could hopefully cut the turnaround time by six to 10 hours.



“We know the results have to be delivered as quickly as possible,” he said.

“I think testing is continuing to stay strong,” Mr. Schall added. “The access is out there.”



A full list of testing sites in Delaware can be found by visiting de.gov/gettested.