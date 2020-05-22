Moderate increase in new Delaware coronavirus cases

DOVER — Delaware announced five more COVID-19 deaths and 143 new cases Wednesday. It now has seen 322 fatalities and 8,529 total positive cases.

The Division of Public Health said 221 people were hospitalized as of 6 p.m. Thursday. Per DPH, 4,296 Delawareans are considered recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case was announced March 11. There were 7,465 cases, 269 hospitalizations and 271 deaths one week ago and 3,550 cases, 277 hospitalizations and 100 deaths as of April 23, four weeks before the latest data.

With trends like new hospitalizations and percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 heading in the right direction, Gov. John Carney has loosened some restrictions and announced plans to ease up on other limits, such as opening the beaches today at 5 p.m.

So far, about 0.89 percent of Delawareans, or 89 people for every 10,000 residents, have tested positive for the virus. DPH said there have been 48,986 tests, although that figure is preliminary and does not include an unknown number of results that are pending.

About two-thirds of the deceased were long-term care residents.

Despite having just 24 percent of the state’s population, Sussex has seen 48 percent of its COVID-19 cases. The southernmost county has 4,048 total cases and 119 deaths, compared to 3,132 and 146 in the more populous New Castle. There have been 1,296 cases and 56 deaths involving Kent County.

Additionally, the addresses for 53 people with the virus, including one who died, have not yet been identified.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area: About 14.1 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code have been tested, and 5.5 percent of residents there have had confirmed coronavirus cases.