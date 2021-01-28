Modern Maturity staff excited about reopening, with limited capacity, Monday

DOVER — Carolyn Fredricks and her staff at the Modern Maturity Center are ready to swing open its doors Monday and welcome back older adults, after being forced to close for almost two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The center, at 1121 Forrest Ave. in Dover, will reopen at 30% capacity, and reservations will be required. There will be no walk-ins.



“We are so ready to get back to doing business for the older adults of Kent County and the Dover area,” said Ms. Fredricks, president and CEO of the MMC.



She added that interested individuals should call 734-1200 for lunch reservations and that there will initially be one seating each day at noon. She said those interested in making reservations for classes should dial 734-1200, ext. 167, and those wanting to reserve a spot in the fitness center or pool should call 734-1200, ext. 188.



The MMC has been forced to close a couple of times during the coronavirus outbreak. Hopefully, for its members, the most recent one will turn out to be the last.



“I have told our staff that unless the governor imposes a mandatory shutdown, we are not closing our doors anymore,” Ms. Fredricks said. “We are here to serve older adults, and that is what we have continued to do through this pandemic, providing Meals on Wheels, grab-and-go meals, food boxes, grocery shopping and even pet food, and now, we are going to resume on-site services. Reservations required, of course!”



The pandemic has been an especially difficult time for many seniors who live alone. That’s why reopening the MMC is so important, according to Ms. Fredricks.



“I think what our members miss most is the socialization with their friends,” she said. “That is the most harmful thing about staying at home. The isolation leads to depression, which can, in turn, lead to other health issues. We are family here, and when we can’t spend time together, it is very lonely.”



The reopening is not the only good news that the MMC has had to offer recently.



Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at MMC, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in East Wing Ballroom 1. Individuals must have a reservation, but testing is free, and results only take about 15 minutes. Reservations can be made at eventbrite.com/e/modern-maturity-center-free-rapid-antigen-testing-for-covid-19-tickets-137192018019. The testing is made possible through a partnership with Curative, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard.



Also, staff and more than 300 MMC clientele were among the first in Delaware to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Division of Public Health’s initial vaccination wave earlier this month.



The center was contacted by the DPH on Jan. 14, two days before the start of a three-day drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Dover.



Ms. Fredricks said the DPH asked all essential workers of the facility and volunteers from its Meals on Wheels program to attend the clinic.



Then, the following day, she received another call from DPH about its pilot program for vaccinations to individuals 65 and older. She was asked to send over 100 individuals each day of the DMV event.



Ms. Fredricks said work is currently taking place to try to get the MMC to be a COVID-19 vaccination site soon.



“We still don’t have anything definite about providing the vaccine on-site; however, we have been working to send all the A1 staff and older adults over 65 to the larger vaccination events,” she said. “We are very anxious and extremely willing to become a vaccination site and have been working to try to make that possible.”



She added, “MMC is committed to helping in any way we can to help save the lives of the older adults we serve.”