Modification to Delaware emergency order protects renters, seniors

DOVER — Delaware Gov. John C. Carney issued the 14th modification Thursday to his emergency declaration surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

This update provides additional protections for Delaware renters who are attempting to obtain new housing. The order forbids a landlord from assessing double rent from holdover tenants who fail to vacate their rental units at the end of their leases through no fault of their own.

The declaration suspends and prevents all such penalties during the state of emergency.

The order states that “the assessment of such a penalty at this time is contrary to the interest of preserving public health and ensuring that individuals remain in their homes during the public health emergency.”

The order also extends the April 30 application deadline for the Senior School Property Tax Credit Program until June 1.

Also, effective Friday at 8 a.m., all medical certifications of death in the state should be completed, signed, certified and filed electronically through the Delaware Vital Events Registration System (DelVERS).

Gov. Carney’s stay-at-home order, and mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers, remains in place until at least May 15. Violations of the emergency declaration, or any of its modifications, constitute a criminal offense.

“We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in hot spot areas along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County,” said Gov. Carney. “Delawareans should stay home unless you need to go out for essential work or essential items. Wear a cloth face covering in public settings. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Continue to take this threat seriously and stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus. We’ll get through this by working together.”