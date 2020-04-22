Monster Monument lit up in support of health care workers, first responders

The Monster Monument at Victory Plaza is bathed in blue light during the evening and overnight hours in support of those who are in the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — One of Dover International Speedway’s most recognizable attractions stands in support of local and national health care workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, the symbol for Dover International Speedway throughout the sports and entertainment landscape, is bathed in blue light during the evening and overnight hours in support of those who are in the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“All of us at the Monster Mile are in awe of the daily extraordinary efforts of our local and national health care workers,” said Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway. “Lighting the Monster Monument in blue is just a small way we can show the first-responder community and their families that we are thinking of them and their safety in this time.”

Dedicated in 2008, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza stands 46-feet tall and holds a full-scale stock car in the monster’s right hand. The base of the monument pays tribute to race winners at Dover International Speedway and features dedications to legendary drivers who are recognized for their special accomplishments earned on the world’s fastest one-mile oval.

The Monster Monument at Victory Plaza has frequently been lit in special colors to honor various causes, including the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (teal), the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (purple), breast cancer awareness (pink), and autism awareness (blue).