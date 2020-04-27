More COVID-19 cases and deaths in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware announced 128 new coronavirus cases, including five deaths, Monday. The state now stands at 4,162 laboratory-confirmed cases and 125 deaths.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 325 people were hospitalized in Delaware from coronavirus-related issues, with 50 critically ill. The Division of Public Health said 996 individuals have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

The case count in Sussex County continues to grow: Although it’s had more cases per capita than any other county, New Castle County held the mark for most total instances since the initial case. Over the weekend, however, Sussex passed the northernmost county and now has seen 1,870 cases and 45 deaths.

There have been 1,629 cases and 57 deaths involving New Castle County, with 652 cases and 23 deaths involving Kent County. In 11 instances, the patient’s home is unknown.

According to data from DPH, six ZIP codes in the state have had at least 1 percent of people test positive. All are in Sussex, and two encompassing the greater Georgetown area have seen cases in at least 2.7 percent of residents.

Delaware’s first official case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26.

As of April 19, one week before the latest day for which there is data, the state had seen 2,745 cases and 72 deaths. There were 1,625 cases and 35 deaths one week prior to that.

The case total has doubled over the past 10 days, while the death toll has increased by an even larger percentage.

DPH has stopped offering information on specific deaths, announcing Saturday it will not be providing the age, gender and location of each victim.

“As we now have over 100 deaths, tracking specific information for individual deaths gets more challenging and we want to make sure our information is accurate,” DPH spokeswoman Stacey Hoffman wrote in an email Monday. “The long-term care section was removed Saturday, but we may look to provide it weekly rather than daily moving forward. We are evaluating that, but we want to make sure we are sharing information in a way that limits potential errors, is accurate to the best of our knowledge and provides information that is truly valuable to Delawareans.”

Seventy-seven deaths have involved residents of long-term facilities. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there were 59 such deaths and 244 cases, including 19 fatalities at Genesis Healthcare’s Milford Center and 11 at Little Sisters of the Poor. Such specific information will likely not be coming anymore.

Statewide, those who have had confirmed cases have range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from ages 32 to 103, according to DPH. The vast majority of deaths have involved the elderly.

In all, there have been 1,882 cases and 62 deaths involving men, 2,246 cases and 63 deaths involving women and 34 cases involving a person of unknown gender.

The five new deaths announced Monday include one woman and four men and ranged in age from 71 to 92. Two were New Castle residents, one was a Kent resident and two were Sussex residents.

All five had underlying health conditions, and two were in nursing homes.

Of the total cases, 1,137 have involved black Delawareans, 1,047 have involved white Delawareans, 758 have involved Hispanics or Latinos, 52 have involved individuals of Asian or Pacific Islander descent and 197 have involved people from another race or multiple races. In 977 instances, race is unknown.

Adjusted for population size here, Hispanics are more than five times as likely to catch the virus than whites, while blacks are more than three times as likely as whites.

There have been 15,454 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.