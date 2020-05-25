More COVID-19 cases in Delaware but spread seems to be slowing

DOVER — More Delawareans continue to recover from COVID-19, although each day still sees at least a few new deaths.

The Division of Public Health said 332 people have died from coronavirus here, with 8,965 total cases, as of 6 p.m. Sunday. In total, 4,693 have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

There are 205 hospitalizations, the smallest total in at least a month, with 41 people critically ill.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case was announced March 11. There were 8,204 cases, 240 hospitalizations and 297 deaths one week ago and 4,276 cases, 325 hospitalizations and 125 deaths as of April 27, four weeks before the latest data.

The newest deaths include three women and three men ranging in age from 66 to 98. One lived in New Castle County, while the other five resided in Sussex County.

All six had underlying health conditions and four were residents of long-term care facilities.

Sussex has been slammed by the virus, although New Castle has seen more fatalities. There are 4,118 cases and 126 deaths involving people from Sussex and 3,436 and 149 involving New Castle Countians. Kent County has seen 1,356 cases and 56 deaths.

Additionally, the addresses for 55 people who have caught the virus and one who died are currently known, DPH said.