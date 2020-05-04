More COVID cases brings total to 5,288, with 182 deaths

DOVER — Delaware’s COVID-19 total continues to climb, with an additional 80 cases and five deaths announced Monday. There have now been 5,288 cases and 182 deaths here.

The Division of Public Health said 281 people are currently hospitalized, with 68 critically ill. In all, 1,716 Delawareans — nearly one-third of those who have caught the virus — have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Sussex County has borne the brunt of the outbreak: While it has only 24 percent of the state’s population, it has seen 47 percent of coronavirus cases. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, there are 2,497 cases and 70 deaths involving Sussex County residents, with 1,934 cases and 82 deaths involving people from New Castle County.

There are 833 cases and 30 deaths involving Kent Countians, as well as 24 cases where the person’s residence is unknown.

Due to the prevalence in Sussex County, particularly in the greater Georgetown area, the state is offering free testing, with a focus on employees of essential businesses, at-risk individuals, those exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone caring for a family member sickened by the virus.

Visit https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/ for more information.

Statewide, Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 26 to 103, according to DPH. The vast majority of people who died were elderly, and more than half the deceased individuals were residents in long-term care facilities.

The most recent deaths involved two women and three men ranging in age from 62 to 87. Three lived in New Castle, while two resided in Sussex.

One did not have any underlying health conditions.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26.

One week ago, the state had seen 4,162 cases and 125 deaths. There were 2,745 cases and 72 deaths one week prior to that.

In all, there have been 2,404 cases and 86 deaths involving males, 2,861 cases and 96 deaths involving females and 23 cases involving people of unknown gender.

The coronavirus’ spread in Delaware can also be broken down by ethnicity: 1,485 cases have involved (by the state’s definitions) non-Hispanic blacks, 1,381 have involved non-Hispanic whites, 1,183 have involved Hispanics/Latinos, 78 have involved Asians/Pacific Islanders and 305 have involved people from another race or multiple races. In 856 instances, race is unknown.

Of the people who died, 105 were white, 48 were black, eight were Hispanic or Latino, one was Asian or Pacific Islander, three belonged to another race or multiple races and 17 were of an unknown race.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are more than six times less likely than Hispanics and three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19.

There have been 24,110 total tests, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

The agency has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is also providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the CDC, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and exposed but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to the agency.

As usual, DPH did not release additional details about the cases Monday, citing health privacy laws.