More data added to Delaware virus website; cases, testing up

DOVER — Citizens tracking COVID-19 progression in Delaware will find more detailed data on the state’s My Healthy Community Dashboard, from the spike in positive cases per 100,000 released Monday, to the percentage of positive tests in specific ZIP codes outlined on a map and the number of tests performed daily.

As positive cases are going up, so is testing. Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of tests performed is 6,726 tests per day as of Friday, which is an all-time high.

The state broke its record for most tests performed on a single day Wednesday of last week with 11,039. Delaware has performed more than 6,000 tests in a single day six times so far this month.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 362 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s update, reflecting data as of Sunday at 6 p.m. This brings Delaware’s total number of positives to 32,211.

Delaware’s most recent available data for daily percentage of positive tests is a 5.2% mark, reflecting data on Friday due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.

There were 343 new positive COVID-19 cases that day out of 6,632 tests performed.

The state’s COVID-19 daily new case rate per 100,000 people, one of three criteria used for guidance on the reopening of schools, is still firmly in the “red” category, reaching its highest mark yet.

Using numbers for the week of Nov. 14-20, Delaware has seen 303.6 new cases of the virus per 100,000 people — more than triple what the number needs to be to go back down to yellow (100). The number rose from 216.9 cases per 100,000 people the week prior.

The category is the only one in red, which signifies elevated levels of community spread.

The other two criteria, percentage of tests that are positive and average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people, both remained in yellow. With two of the three criteria in yellow, the state as a whole is still in yellow, which recommends a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person learning options with precautions in place.

If either metric were to rise into red, the state’s guidance would be to close school buildings and operate via remote learning only.

Average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people increased from 12.9 to 16.1 over the last week. The number would have to be above 25.0 average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people to necessitate a move from yellow to red.

The weekly percentage of tests that are positive remained at 5.4% compared to the week prior. It would shift from yellow to red if it goes above 8.0%.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 178 in Monday’s report — the most since May 28. Of those currently hospitalized, 30 are considered to be critical.

The DPH added four new COVID-19-related deaths to increase its total to 752 Monday after a review of Vital Statistics death certificates. Two deaths were Sussex County residents, while the other two were from New Castle County.

The four ranged in age from 76 to 92, and all four had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. Two of the four were residents of long-term care facilities — 428 COVID-19 fatalities have come from long-term care centers.

New Castle County has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths at 372. Sussex County follows with 257 deaths, and Kent County is last with 123.