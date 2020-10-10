More increases in COVID cases, 2 deaths announced

Delaware added 171 COVID-19 cases to its total Saturday, bringing the total to 21,998 over the past seven months. There were also two additional deaths, raising that total to 653, according to the Division of Public Health.

After a long period of decline, hospitalizations have been ticking back up and now stand at 103, up from 83 one week prior. Twenty-one people are critical.

The percentage of people testing positive, a key metric for state officials, is 6.2. The World Health Organization’s recommended target is 5%.

There have been 11,507 cases and 325 deaths in New Castle County, 3,212 and 118 in Kent County and 7,188 and 210 in Sussex County.

In all, 307,645 Delawareans have been tested, according to DPH.

Eighty-two percent of the deceased were at least 65 years old even though that subset makes up only 16% of cases. Individuals under 50 account for 64% of cases but just 5% of deaths. No one younger than 18 has died here.

Females have been more likely than males to test positive and die from COVID in Delaware.

A total of 11,338 people have recovered.