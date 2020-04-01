We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Nanticoke, DonateDE.org collecting medical supply donations

Apr 1st, 2020

SEAFORD – Businesses and individuals from all over Delaware are helping medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Through an organized effort, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and DonateDE.org are requesting donations of these items from businesses or community members who have supplies that they do not currently need.

Members of the community are not being asked to purchase new items for donation.

The following unused items are needed:

• All types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks

• Protective suits and medical scrubs

• Goggles, safety glasses and face shields

• Cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes

• Medical gloves

• Digital and disposable thermometers

• Hand sanitizer

• Disposable stethoscopes

Donations can be made Thursday, April 2 through Saturday, April 4 at Delaware Teen Challenge Thrift Store located at 22941 Sussex Highway in Seaford. The donation site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For other donations of items to Nanticoke outside of this event, contact Nanticoke at 302-536-5386. 

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

