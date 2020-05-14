We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Nanticoke Health Services to hold COVID-19 testing today

May 14th, 2020

SEAFORD – Nanticoke Health Services will be conducting COVID-19 testing today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, located at 1 Swain Road in Seaford.

This testing event will utilize saliva-based test kits. Individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register online. Individuals being tested are advised to not eat or drink anything, or brush their teeth, for at least 20 minutes before their testing.

The testing today is the first in the state’s expanded testing program announced Monday. State leaders have said they are aiming to test 80,000 Delawareans a month, thanks in part to the purchase of 200,000 kits from a private company and partnerships with health care providers and community organizations.

