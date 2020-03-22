Nanticoke Memorial announces first COVID-19 patient

SEAFORD – Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford announced Sunday it has admitted its first patient to the hospital for COVID-19.

In order to protect patient privacy, Nanticoke cannot provide further detail about the patient.

“Nanticoke Memorial Hospital has been preparing for some time knowing that COVID-19 would spread to our area. Our highly trained team has been working diligently to prepare,” said Nanticoke Memorial Hospital President Penny Short. “We ask that you help us help you. Please follow the recommendations to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of this virus. Wash your hands often, clean surfaces often, and if you are sick please stay away from others.”

Nanticoke reminds anyone who has mild to moderate symptoms or feels they may have been exposed, call your primary care doctor before going to the office or call the Delaware Department of Health at 1-866-408-1899.