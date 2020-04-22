National Folk Festival postponed until 2021

SALISBURY, Md. — The National Folk Festival, which was set for Sept. 11-13 in Salisbury, has been postponed until 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In a joint statement from Salisbury Mayor Jake Day and Lora Bottinelli, executive director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts., the producers of the event, they wrote “As we look ahead into 2020 and the uncertain future that COVID-19 presents, we realize that the community effort required to support an event of the scope of the National Folk Festival should be refocused to the immediate needs of all of our partners and participants, no matter their location during this global crisis.

“The responsible thing to do is suspend planning for the 80th National Folk Festival in 2020, and focus those energies toward community health, safety, well-being and recovery.”

By suspending event planning for the year, the said “the tremendous wellspring of support, effort, and commitment that this event has fostered can be redirected to the welfare of the Salisbury community and the most pressing needs that have emerged in the region during the public health crisis.”

The 80th National Folk Festival is now set for September 10-12, 2021, in downtown Salisbury.

Since 1934, it has been run by the National Council for the Traditional Arts and has been presented in 26 communities around the nation.

This was to be the final year of its three-year run in Salisbury.

A free, large-scale outdoor event celebrates the variety of American culture. It features over 350 of the nation’s traditional musicians, dancers, craftspeople and other keepers of culture in performances, workshops and demonstrations, plus children’s activities,food and craft brew dancing, storytelling, parades and more.

Additional details for sponsors, artists, vendors, contractors, and volunteers will be available from the National Folk Festival leadership team in the weeks to come.