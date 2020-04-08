Nearly 200 more coronavirus cases, including three deaths

DOVER — Delaware saw almost 200 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, including three more deaths. There have now been 1,116 laboratory-confirmed cases here, causing 19 deaths, according to the Division of Public Health.

A total of 159 people have recovered, meaning they have been without symptoms at least a week.

DPH said 177 individuals are currently hospitalized.

The caseload increase of 188 is the largest from one day to the next thus far.

Of the 1,116 COVID-19 cases, a total that includes people currently sick, those recovered and the deceased, there are 636 involving those from New Castle County, 279 involving those from Sussex County and 201 involving those from Kent County.

The first laboratory-confirmed case was announced March 11, with the first official death coming 15 days later.