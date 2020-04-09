We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Nearly 49,000 Delawareans sought unemployment over past three weeks

Apr 9th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — As the coronavirus continues to spread, Delaware saw nearly 19,000 people file for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of unemployment claims submitted from March 15-April 4 to 48,626.

To call that record-breaking would be a vast understatement: Although the monthly figures aren’t in yet, it’s safe to say they’ll top the previous mark many times over. The highest monthly total prior to March was 9,632 in January 2002.

The high during the Great Recession was 8,948 claims in January 2009.
In fact, Delaware saw more submissions on March 16, 17 and 18 alone than in any month over the past 30 years. There were just 2,384 claims in February.

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor Thursday, 18,863 Delawareans filed for unemployment from March 29-April 4. There were 19,137 claims here the week before, and 10,776 from March 15-21.

Nationally, about 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment from March 15-April 4, including 6.6 million last week.

Per the U.S. Department of Labor, unemployment claims jumped from 282,000 for the week ending March 14 to nearly 3.31 million over the following seven days before climbing to 6.87 million one week later.

Staff writer Matt Bittle can be reached at 741-8250 or mbittle@newszap.com. Follow @MatthewCBittle on Twitter.

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie