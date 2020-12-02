New Castle County sets record with COVID hospitalizations

DOVER — The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 increased by 27 compared to the day prior, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report.

A total of 273 are now hospitalized with the virus — the state’s highest number since May 13. New Castle County set a record with 160 hospitalized and Kent County is tied with its record of 54. Sussex County meanwhile is at 59 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Of those currently hospitalized, 34 are considered critical. The DPH’s report reflects data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests increased by seven-tenths of a percentage point compared to the day prior. It is up to 7.5% — 2.5% higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5.%.

That number is as of Sunday night at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag for percentage of positive test data to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

The most recent day of available data had a percent-positive rate of 11% on Sunday. There were 372 positive tests that day out of 3,380 tests processed.

By county, Kent County has the highest seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests with 9.1% as of Sunday. Sussex County is next at 7.5% and New Castle County is at 6.6%.

The DPH announced an additional 353 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday at 6 p.m., bringing the state’s total to 36,698. New Castle County leads in total positive cases with 20,700, followed by Sussex County’s 10,620 and Kent County’s 5,283.

There were two more COVID-19 related deaths in Wednesday’s report as the state’s total increased to 779. One of the most recent deaths was a Sussex County resident while the other was from New Castle County.

Both individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH, and one was a resident of a long-term care facility — the 436 COVID-19 related death in a long-term care center. The two individuals ranged in age from 60-years-old to 73-years-old.

An additional 194 individuals are now listed as recovered from the virus, raising that total to 17,907.