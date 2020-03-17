New CEO Tam joins Beebe Healthcare early amidst virus crisis

LEWES — David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, will assume the role of president and CEO today.

Dr. Tam is joining Beebe early to assist with the ongoing preparedness and response to the coronavirus disease.

“Beebe has already acted quickly to support the community regarding COVID-19. The mobile screening event Saturday was extremely successful and a proud moment for the healthcare system to offer to our neighbors,” Dr. Tam said. “I felt a sense of duty as a future leader in the community to begin as soon as possible and continue the momentum of Beebe’s great work.”

Dr. David Tam

Most recently, Dr. Tam served as the chief operating officer of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, part of Providence St Joseph’s Health, one of the largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit health systems in the nation.

He is also a retired captain in the United States Navy with 24 years of active service. Dr. Tam received his medical doctorate from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. He completed his pediatrics residency at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, California, and a pediatric neurology fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia.

“Dr. Tam is an extremely accomplished administrator and his experiences as an officer in the United States Navy and in public health afford him a unique skill set that is tremendously important, not just for Beebe, but for the entire state of Delaware as we continue to plan and implement new practices and policies to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) that is truly a global health crisis,” said Rick Schaffner, executive vice president, chief operating office, who served as Beebe’s Interim cEO.

Dr. Tam is credited with managing St. John’s transition from the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth to the Providence Health system. His accomplishments include opening a new telemetry unit and ambulatory surgery centers, optimizing inpatient and ambulatory surgeries, streamlining work-flows in the emergency department, managing service lines, and improving quality and safety throughout the hospital. He also oversaw the construction of an award winning $856 million hospital, Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, California, in his previous position as the Chief Administrative Officer of Pomerado Hospital and Palomar Health Downtown Campus at Palomar Health.

Prior to his work in the civilian sector, Dr. Tam served as chief operating officer for the Western Region of Tri-Care, the U.S. military’s health insurance program that covers 2.9 million lives. He was also formerly Deputy Commander, chief operating and strategy officer at Naval Medical Center, San Diego, the military’s largest academic tertiary medical center.