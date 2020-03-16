New coronavirus case brings total in Delaware to eight

DOVER — Delaware on Monday said an eighth case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in the state.

This newest case is not linked to the previous seven, all of which involved individuals associated with the University of Delaware.

This instance, the eighth to be announced since Wednesday, involves a New Castle County woman over age 50. The woman, who is not seriously ill and is self-isolated at home, was exposed to a carrier of the virus in another state, the Division of Public Health said.

Per DPH, she has had few close contacts in Delaware. The agency is currently attempting to identify anyone who may have been exposed to her.

Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are similar to low respiratory infections and include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. There is no specific antiviral treatment for the virus at this time.

The elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions are at the greatest risk, although most individuals infected with the virus recover with simple rest, hydration and basic medications to reduce pain and fever.

Testing for the virus is not recommended for individuals who do not have any symptoms of illness. Anyone who has symptoms can be tested by their health care provider.

Medical providers should evaluate patients and rule out other causes of illness first before performing or suggesting a test for COVID-19. Providers only need to collect nasal swabs as they would for flu.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call DPH’s special call center at 1-866-408-1899 (or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired) from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone can also email DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For more information, visit de.gov/coronavirus.