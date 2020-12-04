New Delaware COVID cases hit record for second straight day

DOVER — Delaware set a record for new positive COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report on Friday.

The DPH reported 916 new positive cases of the virus Friday, reflecting data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. It is the first time new daily positives have been more than 800 for a single day.

The number of new daily cases each day this week remained elevated with the seven-day average increasing to 607.7 new cases per day, which is also an all-time high.

Kent County set a pair of records as of Thursday at 6 p.m. There were 240 new daily positive cases, over 100 more than the previous high of 129, and there are currently 64 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kent County, an increase of eight compared to the old record.

Statewide, there are 288 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the highest since May 8. New Castle County also broke its hospitalization record with 161 while there are 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sussex County.

Delaware’s number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by 101 in the last week. Of the 288 currently hospitalized with the virus, 37 are considered critical.

The seven-day rolling average of percentage of tests that are positive is at 8.2%, well above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%. That number is as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.

The most recent day of data for percentage of positive tests, Tuesday, posted a mark of 10.6%. That day there were 326 tests which were positive out of 3,062 tests processed.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests has gone from 5.8% up to the current mark of 8.2% in the last 14 days.

There has been a total of 38,398 positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware since the first recorded case on March 11 with 18,371 individuals now listed as recovered from the virus, according to the DPH.

The DPH announced three new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday to bring Delaware’s total to 782. All three individuals had underlying health conditions, the DPH said, and ranged in age from 64 to 85 years old. Two were New Castle County residents and one was from Kent County.

Of those who have died, 401 were female and 381 were male. A total of 385 individuals were from New Castle County, 133 were from Kent County and 264 were from Sussex County, according to the DPH.

None of the three most recent deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. To date, 436 of the 782 COVID-19-related deaths have been long-term care residents.

There have been a total of 1,651 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, according to the DPH. The DPH is monitoring the following outbreaks of the virus in long-term care centers with total numbers from Sept. 25 to Thursday at 6 p.m.:

• Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington — 55 residents and 47 staff members positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 50 residents and 38 staff members positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 42 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 19 residents and 11 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 45 residents and 26 staff positive.

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 38 residents and 32 staff positive.

• The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes — 14 residents and 29 staff positive.

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 14 residents and 13 staff positive.