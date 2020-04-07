New York senator misidentified in drive-thru photo

This vehicle with New York Senate plates was photographed at the Milford McDonald’s last weekend. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD – A vehicle, which appears to have State of New York Senate No. 44 license plates attached to it, was photographed going through the drive-thru at the McDonald’s in Milford last weekend.

Due to the No. 44, many people on social media criticized New York Sen. Neil Breslin, who represents the 44th District in Albany County and parts of Rensselaer County in New York, for breaking the out-of-state travel restrictions put in place by Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency to stem the spread of coronavirus.

However, Evan Schneider, the director of policy development for Sen. Breslin, said the vehicle in question does not belong to the senator.

“The senator (Breslin) does not use a New York Senate license plate and was not in Delaware (last weekend),” Mr. Schneider wrote, after being questioned by email. “This situation has nothing to do with him.”

Mr. Schneider added that New York’s brown senator license plates aren’t given out by district number, but rather by seniority, and not all legislators choose to have distinctive plates. He said Sen. Breslin has never had Senate plates.

Oddly enough, there are a pair of New York Senate license plates for sale on eBay.