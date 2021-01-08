New York Times article calls out Bayhealth on ICU capacities

Hospitals across the state and the nation are strained when it comes to handling COVID-19 patients who need intensive care. That’s true in Delaware, too.

But in a New York Times article penned on Dec. 16, the paper shares data from the Department of Health and Human Services that painted Bayhealth Medical Center in a particularly tough spot.

According to the Times’ findings, both main Bayhealth campuses were in the red back in December when it came to intensive care unit capacity. Then, 77% of the nation’s ICU capacity was in use.

Although the average ICU occupancy rate for all of Delaware’s hospitals was 79% at the time, Bayhealth Kent campus’ ICU in Dover was reportedly 96% full and Bayhealth Sussex campus’ ICU in Milford was 97% full.

Per the article, on a seven-day average there were 97 COVID-19 patients and just one available bed in Dover and 23 COVID-19 patients and 0.3 available beds in Milford.

But a representative from Bayhealth said they have the situation under control.

“The interactive map from the New York Times shows a snapshot in time of our patient census based on normal operations,” said Michael Metzing, Bayhealth’s vice president of corporate support services.

“We are seeing a higher volume of patients, but we are managing those patients in appropriate patient areas at both hospitals,” he said. “At Bayhealth, we have a surge plan that outlines how to increase ICU beds and staffing if needed to provide that level of care for our patients.”

“These are extraordinary times, and we stand ready to care for our community.”

He said patients in need of care not related to COVID-19 shouldn’t hesitate to seek treatment at Bayhealth facilities.

“At Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus we’ve continued to adapt to the increased number of patients that have come our way, which includes both COVID and non-COVID patients,” Mr. Metzger said.

DHSS releases the data set the Times was working from and is released on a weekly basis. Many hospitals nationwide send their metrics to that organization.

Per the most recent release, which was on Jan. 3, the Kent Campus has 300 total beds available and the Sussex Campus has 242. Of those, in Kent there were 45 ICU beds counted and 10 in Sussex. In Dover, Bayhealth reported having 34. of9 its ICU beds used on average over the course of a seven-day period, or roughly 77%, while in Milford, the system reported 9.7 of its 10 ICU beds were in use.

Although the rate of new hospitalizations statewide has dropped in the new year — it was as low as 23 per day on Thursday — back in December the state experienced three days when more than 80 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital.

The state’s total number of hospitalizations has still not come down from levels established in December. Total hospitalizations rose all the way through November and December until they peaked at 454 on Dec. 22. Then they came down again before spiking back to 458 on Jan. 5.

On Thursday, DPH reported 453 people were hospitalized statewide. Fifty-seven, or roughly 12%, were in critical condition.

In Kent County, the situation has gotten particularly dire recently. On Tuesday, the county recorded a record-high level of 111 hospitalizations. Hospitalization rates in the county have been ticking up from a low daily average of 2.8 in the first week of November to a high of 49.5 the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

According to the New York Times article, those 45 ICU beds at Bayhealth’s Kent Campus are the only ICU beds available for the entire county. The closest hospital with an ICU facility is the Sussex Campus, which only has 10 ICU beds. Otherwise, the closest ICU facilities are in Wilmington and Elkton, Maryland.

In Sussex County, there are two other hospitals with ICU units – the TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford, which has 10 ICU beds, and Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, which has nine ICU beds, according to the DHHS data.

In the New York Times article, it was reported that Beebe has used 69% of its ICU capacity and Nanticoke had used 71%. In the most recent DHHS data, those figures remained unchanged for both facilities.

In Sussex County, there are 39 ICU beds spread over three different locations. Per data from the United States Census Bureau, this means there are roughly 6,000 county residents for every ICU bed. In Kent County, there are 45 ICU beds all concentrated in a single spot, which, according to census data, comes out to roughly 4,000 county residents per ICU bed.

Mr. Metzing said locals shouldn’t be worried about the ICU capacity at either of Bayhealth’s main facilities.

“At Bayhealth, plans were developed to maximize our existing built environment to support the needs of our patients to the greatest extent,” he said.

“Surge planning involves physical locations but also human resources, equipment and supplies,” Mr. Metzing said. “We continue to stand ready to meet this challenge and are grateful for the support we’ve been given by the communities we serve.”

He said there are many ways Bayhealth and other hospital systems can change the way they use their facilities expand their ICU capacities.

“For instance, the (post anesthesia care unit) or (same-day surgery) areas that don’t typically house patients for an extended period can be repurposed in emergency situations to support different needs and levels of care,” Mr. Metzing said.

Although he said the risk of the Bayhealth system running out of ICU space is low, it’s still important for members of the communities they serve to follow COVID-19 guidances closely.

“We want to emphasize the continued need for our community to take precautions such as wearing a mask, vigilant hand hygiene, and maintaining physical distance,” Mr. Metzing said. “These steps are the best defense in helping lower the number of cases and protecting everyone who lives here.”