Next week’s Delaware COVID testing sites announced

DOVER — Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week.

“As we enter into this new year, we need to stay vigilant so we can crush this winter surge of cases and hospitalizations,” said Gov. Carney. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household. Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

Testing sites for Kent and Sussex counties are listed below.

Kent County

• Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East St., Clayton) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Milford High School Football Stadium (1019 N. Walnut St., Milford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Monday, Noon-4 p.m.: W. T. Chipman Middle School (101 W Center St., Harrington, DE 19952) Register: de.gov/gettested

• Tuesday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Whatcoat UMC Dover (341 Saulsbury Road, Dover) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Thursday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.: Frederica Senior Center (216 Market St., Frederica) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Thursday, Noon–4 p.m.: Polytech High School (823 Walnut Shade Road, Woodside) Register: de.gov/gettested

• Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Harrington Fire Department (20 Clark St., Harrington) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Friday, Noon.–4 p.m.: Lake Forest North Elementary (319 E Main St., Felton) Register: de.gov/gettested

• Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.: Smyrna Police Department (325 W Glenwood Ave., Smyrna) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.: Dover Christian Church (1738 Forrest Ave., Dover Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Sussex County

• Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S. Laws St., Bridgeville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary (120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N. Central Ave., Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th St., Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Thursday, 10 p.m.–6 p.m.: Lewes Fire Department, Station 2 (32198 Janice Road, Lewes) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Thursday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Macedonia AME Church (431 N. North St., Seaford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St., Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave., Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Bethel AME Church (205 Northwest 4th St., Milford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main St., Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com.