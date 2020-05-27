Nine new deaths but otherwise positive indicators in latest COVID update

DOVER — Delaware announced nine fatalities related to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total so far to 344. There have been 9,096 cases, including 30 new ones, one of the smallest single-day totals in two months.

However, the nine new deaths are the most announced for one day in 11 days.

Still, there’s good news in the form of the number of hospitalizations dipping below 200 for the first time in well over a month. According to the Division of Public Health, 196 people (54 percent of all cases) were hospitalized as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In total, 4,909 people have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

The state announced its first case March 11. There were 8,387 cases, 220 hospitalizations and 310 deaths one week ago and 4,806 cases, 316 hospitalizations and 144 deaths as of April 29, four weeks before the latest data.

So far, about 0.94 percent of Delawareans, or 94 people for every 10,000 residents, have tested positive for the virus. DPH said there have been 54,915 tests, although that figure is preliminary and does not include an unknown number of results that are pending.

Sussex County has been hit hard by the virus: Even though New Castle County has seen more fatalities, residents there are three-and-a-half times less likely than their southern counterparts to catch coronavirus.

There are 4,140 cases and 128 deaths involving people from Sussex and 3,528 and 155 involving New Castle Countians. Kent County has seen 1,374 cases and 61 deaths.

Additionally, the addresses for 54 people who have caught the virus are currently unknown, DPH said.