No COVID-related deaths for fourth straight day in Delaware; three Rehoboth lifeguards test positive

COVID-19 testing was done Monday at the Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach. (Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder)

SMYRNA — For a fourth straight day on Monday, no additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The state’s reported death toll remained at 507 as of 6 p.m. Sunday, DPH announced in its daily update. There was an increase of 150 positive cases, however, and 15 patients were reported as critically ill in a Delaware hospital.

Also Monday, the city of Rehoboth Beach reported that three lifeguards have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We believe at this time there was very little contact with the public,” said Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks in a news release.

“We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours.”

According to the police chief, the lifeguards testing positive were asymptomatic and will not return to work until medically cleared. He added that staffing levels are sufficient and lifeguard operations on the beach won’t be negatively impacted.

“The news of the results came as Rehoboth Beach is seeing higher additional cases of COVID-19 being identified,” according to the city’s news release.

A free car-based COVID-19 testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rehoboth Elementary School. Beebe Healthcare is hosting the session in partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association.

While the event is primarily provided to benefit those working in restaurants, the public can also be tested. Pre-registration is required at beebehealthcare.org and a completed form must be brought to the event.

“We initially reached out to Beebe to set up some testing sites for employees of restaurants in our community,” said Carrie Leishman, President and CEO of Delaware Restaurant Association. “But we decided to also open it to the public because we also care about our patrons. We are committed to maintaining a healthy restaurant workforce and contributing to a healthy community.”

Because of the demand for testing, a Tuesday event at Touch of Italy in Rehoboth Beach was canceled in order to provide a larger space.

“We understand the fear and anxiety that people have,” Beebe Healthcare CEO and President David A. Tam, MD, said.

“That’s why we continue our focus on helping as many people and organizations as we can when it comes to raising awareness, and opening access to screening, testing and care for C OVID-19. As Sussex County’s healthcare system for over 100 years, we are committed to taking care of our community.”

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go online to de.gov/coronavirus.