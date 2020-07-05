No deaths but new virus cases hit triple digits again

SMYRNA — For the third time in four days, Delaware’s new positive COVID-19 cases was in the triple-digits.

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced 132 additional positive COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Sunday. No additional deaths were reported Saturday.

The trend of declining hospitalizations continued, however. Currently 53 individuals are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 15 of whom are critically ill, according to the DPH.

The number of hospitalizations is the lowest current hospitalizations have been since the DPH started reporting data.

The percentage of persons who tested positive was 4.2%, an increase from 2.9% the day prior. The current rolling average of percentage of positive tests is currently 4.5%.

All numbers are as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Delaware’s total number of deaths remained at 512. Of those who have died, 271 were females and 241 were males, according to the DPH while a total of 245 individuals were from New Castle County, 175 were from Sussex County and 92 were from Kent County.

The 132 new positive cases pushed Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 cases over the 12,000 mark. There have been 12,128 COVID-19 cases 5,398 in New Castle County, 4,903 in Sussex County, 1,746 in Kent County and 81 where the county is unknown.

The number of negative cases is at 111,813 and 6,740 are listed as recovered, meaning a week without symptoms.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, are listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.