No new COVID-19 deaths reported for a fourth straight day

DOVER – No new deaths were reported for a fourth straight day in Delaware Division of Public Health’s COVID-19 update on Sunday, though the number of positive cases since March 11 rose by 55.



The state’s death toll remained at 593, while there have been 16,451 positive cases so far. The numbers were based on information as of 6 p.m. Saturday.



An additional 34 positive cases were reported in New Castle County, 10 in Kent County and 9 in Sussex County. The origin of two cases was unknown.

There have been 8,776 positive cases involving females, 7,650 males, and 25 undetermined in reports.



The number of current hospitalizations dropped to a record low of 30 (including eight critically ill cases, a drop of two from the day before). There were 45 hospitalizations on July 31, and the number has dropped steadily since. Hospitalizations peaked at 337 on April 27.



The number of reported negative test results increased by 1,585 to 193,934.

There have been 114,387 tests overall in New Castle County, 54,056 in Sussex County, 28,333 in Kent County and 13,159 of unknown location.



More information is available online at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Facebook page.