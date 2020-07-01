No new COVID-19 deaths reported, three inmates test positive

SMYRNA — New COVID-19 positive cases decreased for the second-straight day in Delaware, according to information released by the Delaware Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

Despite the decrease Wednesday, the number of positive cases and percentage of positive tests are both trending up. Meanwhile, current hospitalizations and new hospitalizations due to the virus are trending down.

The DPH announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 76 the day prior. The percentage of persons who tested positive was 7.8%, slightly below the rate of 8.1% from the day before.

All numbers are as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests is now at 6.6% — compared to an average of 2.4 on June 17. New positive cases has a seven-day rolling average of 84.3 cases per day, higher than 47.3 cases per day back on June 17.

The cases numbers might be increasing but hospitalizations continue to drop.

The state did announce four new total hospitalizations to up the current total to 68. But that number is still trending down compared to 93 a week from Wednesday (June 24) and 157 from the beginning of last month on June 1.

Thirteen of the current hospitalizations are considered critically ill.

The DPH also announced no new deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths currently stands at 509.

The total number of positive cases in Delaware is now at 11,510 and 6,676 are listed as recovered, meaning a full week without symptoms, while 99,874 have tested negative.

Also on Wednesday, the Delaware Department of Correction announced three news positive cases after receiving its first new inmate COVID-19 test results since May 21.

Two of the cases are from inmates at Sussex Correctional Institution and the other is from Morris Community Corrections Center from an inmate who was transferred from SCI last week.

Two of the three COVID-positive inmates have been transferred to the JTVCC COVID-19 Treatment Center, while the inmate from SCI who was diagnosed with COVID at an area hospital remains at a local hospital which discovered the positive test during a visit to be treated for a medical condition..

“Our aggressive screening, monitoring, and testing procedures have worked as intended to identify new inmate COVID-19 cases early, and these inmates are receiving excellent care,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “Today, just three inmates statewide have COVID-19, while 141 inmates have fully recovered. Our comprehensive mitigation strategy remains the key to containing this illness in our correctional system.”

Because the new COVID-19 test results have come from SCI inmates, the DOC is taking additional mitigation measures at that facility. Contact tracing is being used to identify, isolate and test individuals who came into sustained contact with the COVID-positive inmates.

All inmates in the two housing units in which the COVID-positive inmates had been assigned have been quarantined and are receiving twice daily temperature checks. All SCI inmates are also being issued face masks.

In-person visitation is currently suspended at SCI due to the positive tests. Voluntary COVID-19 testing is being offered to all SCI staff and additional deep cleaning, including decontamination with specialized fogging machines, is being conducted.