No new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Delaware

SMYRNA – There were no new COVID-19 related hospitalizations as the number remained under 100 for a second straight day, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced in its daily report on Sunday.



On Saturday, the 93 hospitalizations were the first time since April 4 that they been under 100, according to the DPH.



Three deaths were reported Sunday, upping the state’s total to 422. The victims – one female, two males – ranged from age 68 to 104, with all having underlying health conditions, the DPH said. There were two New Castle residents and one from Kent County who died, and two lived in long-term facilities.



There were 56 reported recoveries and 35 additional positive cases. There were 28 new positive cases in New Castle County, the DPH said.



The numbers reported were as of 6 p.m. Saturday, the DPH said.



There have been 224 females and 198 males who died from complications from COVID-19, the DPH said. They ranged in age from 21 to 104.



There have been 6,172 Delawareans who have recovered and 71,523 negative cases based on preliminary results reported to the DPH by state and commercial laboratories.



Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the DPH’s My Healthy Community data portal online at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov.



Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed online at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.



For the latest on Delaware’s response, go online to de.gov/coronavirus.