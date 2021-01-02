No new COVID deaths reported by DPH for New Year’s Day

DOVER – Delaware started off 2021 on a positive note by recording no deaths related to COVID-19 on New Year’s Day, despite adding an additional 809 positive cases to the state’s coronavirus roll, according to the Division of Public Health.

Among the COVID-19 data accumulated as of 6 p.m. Friday, the state had 58,873 total cases, of which 412 people were hospitalized with 59 critically ill.

The daily hospitalization total has exceeded 400 every day since Dec. 15.

New Castle County has seen 33,852 cases and 464 deaths, while there have been 9,489 cases and 168 fatalities in Kent County and 15,396 and 298, respectively, in Sussex County.

The 18- to 34-year-old age group has accumulated the most positive cases with 17,935, a total of 4,709 more than the 35- to 49-year-old age group at 13,229.

Delaware has reported more COVID cases in the past seven weeks than in the first eight months of the pandemic. About half its deaths occurred during a two-month period beginning in late March, although fatalities have picked up since the beginning of November.

Just 3% of deaths attributed to the coronavirus have involved individuals younger than 50, including no one under age 18. Those who are 65 and older make up 83% of deaths, but 14% of cases.

Residents of long-term care centers account for almost 54% of deaths.

Forty- six percent of cases and 67% of deaths involve White residents of the state, while 24% of cases and deaths involve Black Delawareans. Hispanic and Latino Delawareans make up 18% of cases but only 7% of deaths. Delawareans of other races account for 13% of cases and 3% of deaths.

Females account for 53% of cases and 51% of fatalities here.

In total, 514,835 Delawareans, or more than half the state’s population, have been tested. Residents of Kent are the least likely to have been tested, per DPH data.

Delaware has vaccinated 12,565 people so far. Currently, only health care personnel, emergency medical workers and long-term care staff and residents are eligible.