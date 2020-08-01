No new COVID deaths, state case count increases by 88

DOVER — Delaware’s coronavirus count increased by 88 to 14,877 on Friday, according to data from the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Per DPH, 45 people were hospitalized as of 6 p.m. Friday, down from 69 two days prior. Eighteen of the individuals are in critical condition.

The number of deaths remains at 585. The past two months have seen just ninety deaths, four times fewer than in April and May.

In total, 8,212 people have recovered. The state has tested 182,896 Delawareans.

The seven-day average for percentage of tests that come back positive, a key metric for state officials, increased slightly to 4.5% in the latest update.

Of the total positive cases, Sussex County has seen more than its fair share: Although its 5,630 trail New Castle County’s 6,843 cases, individuals in the southernmost county are two-and-a-half times more likely to have tested positive.

There have been 2,183 cases involving denizens of Kent County. In 221 instances, the individual’s county of residence is unknown.

Of the deaths, 287 involved New Castle, 191 involved Sussex and 107 involved Kent.

Eighty-three percent of deaths have involved a Delawarean 65 or older even though seniors make up only 17% of cases. Just 5% of fatalities have been in people under age 50, including no COVID-attributed deaths in anyone 17 or younger.

Fifty-five percent of cases and 54% of deaths have involved females so far.

Per capita, Hispanic and Latino residents are almost six times more likely than white individuals to catch COVID, while Black Delawareans are more than twice as likely than white ones to have had it. Though nearly the same number of Black Delawareans has tested positive as Hispanic and Latino residents, there have been almost four times as many deaths among the Black population.